Man United’s one condition before tearing up Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract – report



Manchester United and their star player Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated headlines for the better part of today for all the wrong reasons.

This is after excerpts of a shocking interview by Piers Morgan in which Ronaldo was the interviewee came out.

In the interview, the 37-year-old made shocking allegations against United, club bosses, Erik ten Hag and even his former teammate Wayne Rooney.

Ronaldo accused the club of betrayal and the manager of disrespecting him in a scathing attack against his colleagues.

The revelations sent shockwaves across the United fanbase and the larger footballing world, with fans largely furious at the striker for his swipe at Ten Hag and legendary goalscorer, Rooney.

According to The Telegraph’s Jason Burt, the interview could now mean the end of the road for the love affair between Ronaldo and the Red Devils.

As per Burt, United are heavily considering letting the five-time Ballon d’Or winner go in January and cutting their losses.

Burt relays, “Manchester United will consider tearing up Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract in the January transfer window – as long as he does not demand a pay-off for the remainder of his deal.”

“United’s options also include striking an agreement with Ronaldo to let him leave for free by terminating his contract which runs until June next year.”

“Sources are adamant this will not involve paying the final six months of his highly-lucrative deal understood to be worth around £560,000-a-week, which makes him the highest-paid player in United’s history.”

Burt adds that figures within the club suspect that Ronaldo will be looking to get a final payout on his massive deal and although they are insistent that they will not bow to his gimmicks, they are desperate not to be pulled into a mud-slinging competition with one of the club’s greats.

United will wait for the remainder of Ronaldo’s interview to determine the full extent of his remarks – only then will a final decision be arrived at.

