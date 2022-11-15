Manchester United set to battle it out with Arsenal for Mykhaylo Mudryk transfer



In most games this season, Manchester United’s options from the bench in terms of attacking players have always been limited while the forwards have failed to hit the heights expected of them.

This was evident during the last-gasp Fulham victory as well with injuries and illness forcing Erik ten Hag to leave out Jadon Sancho, Antony and Cristiano Ronaldo from the matchday squad.

Ronaldo, even when played, has failed to replicate last season’s form with only one goal in the Premier League so far. Marcus Rashford, who is the top scorer, has also been quite wasteful.

United need to strengthen up front

Anthony Martial has been the most clinical out of the forward options but his injury woes have meant he has started only twice in the League.

And now after Ronaldo’s shocking interview, there is a high chance that the Portuguese does not don the United jersey ever again with a January move away from the club the most likely outcome.

That has once again meant the Red Devils need to strengthen in the winter window. According to The Sun, “United have joined Arsenal in keeping tabs on Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo Mudryk.”

The Gunners’ interest in the Ukrainian is well-known and they are reportedly in pole position for his signature but United’s entry into the mix will surely complicate matters.

🚨Manchester United have joined Arsenal in keeping tabs on Shakhtar Donetsk youngster Mykhaylo Mudryk [via Daniel Cutts/The Sun].#MUFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/zBoYGsxNER — Hrach Khachatryan (@hrachoff) November 14, 2022

“SunSport understands United have been tracking Mudryk for a while now, with scouts keeping watch. But Erik ten Hag has been keen on the winger since his days as Ajax boss,” the report adds.

A potential transfer face-off between United and the North London outfit could be on the cards. The last time such a scenario presented itself, United walked away with the prized signature of Lisandro Martinez.

United vs Arsenal for Mykhaylo Mudryk

The 21-year-old Ukrainian wonderkid has been in sensational form this season, scoring three times during the group stages of the Champions League.

The Shakhtar Donetsk has the ability to play on the wing as well as in the No 10 role, a huge asset to have and something Ten Hag can utilise considering the indifferent form showcased by Donny van de Beek.

His contract with the Ukrainian team expires in 2026 and they will not let go off their prized asset so easily. He is valued at close to €50 million and most likely, a January transfer can be ruled out.

The Red Devils are also keeping their options open at the moment, and have also looked at AC Milan star Rafael Leao as another potential target.

