Tom Keane’s transfer specialist role to be made permanent ahead of January window



Manchester United will make Tom Keane’s position permanent as the club gets ready for the January transfer window and the summer ahead.

Over the last six months, the club has undergone drastic change behind-the-scenes following Erik ten Hag’s hiring as first team manager with many members of the scouting and transfer team leaving.

Ralf Rangnick, who was set to stay on following his caretaker spell in charge, also departed after a conversation with the Dutch coach.

The previous transfer window saw John Murtough take total control of the way the club deals with incomings and departures.

A deputy football director role was created alongside a temporary transfer specialist position which Keane filled throughout the summer.

He is the brother of former academy graduates Michael and Will, both of whom are still playing football.

🚨🚨🌕| JUST IN: #mufc are making transfer specialist Tom Keane’s position at Old Trafford permanent ahead of the January window. United are also set to appoint a number of new data scientists. [@ChrisWheelerDM] — centredevils. (@centredevils) November 13, 2022

Tom has been focussing on the legal side of contracts and has a wide knowledge of the football industry.

According to The Daily Mail, United are now making his position a permanent one ahead of the January transfer window.

Keane’s arrival came as a result of Matt Judge departing, who was the club’s chief negotiator and a part of transfer activity since 2012.

Since his arrival, the club went on to break a record with the £220million transfer spend over the summer.

Now, United have decided to keep Keane on a full-time contract as part of the new recruitment team under Murtough.

The outlet reports that the club are set to appoint a number of new data scientists following the summer departures.

It is expected that United will not spend heavily in the January transfer window with plans already taking place for next summer.

However, with the recent comments from Cristiano Ronaldo, a new attacker could join the club in the weeks following the World Cup final.

