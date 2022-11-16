Bruno Fernandes refutes Cristiano Ronaldo rift claims with cheeky response



Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the headline since the excerpts of his interview with Piers Morgan were revealed.

Ronaldo made several serious allegations against the club and even manager Erik ten Hag.

He accused the United boss of disrespect and said he did not respect the Dutch coach.

In addition, Ronaldo launched an attack on Wayne Rooney, United’s owners, the Glazer family and the club’s ambition as a whole.

Expectedly, his statements have left fans enraged, with many calling for his time at Old Trafford to come to an immediate end.

A video surfaced yesterday that appeared to indicate tensions between Ronaldo and his United colleagues had split over to the Portugal national team.

In the video, the United midfielder and playmaker appeared to give his national team captain a frosty reception that led many to speculate that the interview had fractured relations between them.

In the video, Fernandes appears to ignore Ronaldo, who looks enthusiastic to see him. Fernandes then moves on to greet his other Portuguese compatriots.

Bruno Fernandes gives Cristiano Ronaldo a frosty reception as Portugal meet for the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/W5rDdMirc8 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 15, 2022

However, according to Fernandes, there is no rift between himself and the 37-year-old goalscorer.

Fernandes took to social media, replying to Joao Mario’s comment that nothing had happened between the United pair and that they were sharing a joke between themselves.

Fernandes cheekily wrote, “There you are, ruining the covers of the newspapers.”

His comment was accompanied by a laughing emoji.

📲 Bruno Fernandes on Joao Mario downplaying the interaction with Ronaldo: “There you are, ruining the covers of newspapers 🤦‍♂️😂” [via IG story] pic.twitter.com/9HdVtHFSBw — centredevils. (@centredevils) November 15, 2022

While many stories are flying around about Ronaldo, there is not one about a conflict between himself and Fernandes.

