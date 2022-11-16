Burden or Blessing: A Bola’s Cristiano Ronaldo poll results are in



Manchester United and Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan rocked the footballing world. The dream return of the Red Devils’ favourite son could end as the heart-breaking tarnishing of a United legend’s legacy.

Ronaldo has worn his heart on his sleeve in an emotional interview. He has delivered a devastating evaluation of his treatment at Old Trafford.

The United legend has also outed the Glazers and senior management, detailing behind-the-scenes issues. From club facilities lacking development since Sir Alex Ferguson‘s departure to having no respect for current manager Erik ten Hag and the parting of ways with former teammates, the No.7 pulls no punches.

The sensational interview “90 Minutes with Ronaldo” airs on Wednesday, 16 November, and Thursday, 17 November, at 8 pm.

The interview split opinions, and the footballing world is at odds.

One camp feels there has been a betrayal and abject disrespect of one of football’s greatest talents. The other camp feels they are witnessing the fall of a star who refuses to let his time in the spotlight wane.

With two fingers on football’s pulse, Portuguese outlet A Bola asked its readers – the Portuguese people, who have worshipped Ronaldo as a God, to vote in two polls. Each poll related to the bombshell interview drama.

One A Bola poll asked readers if United betrayed Ronaldo, while the other questioned whether the drama will affect Portugal’s national football team’s performance.

Is Ronaldo justified?

The results of the poll “Does Cristiano Ronaldo have reasons to feel betrayed by Manchester United?” were:

– Yes 55%

– No 45%

The A Bola universe voted to sympathise with United’s Portuguese forward. Those supporting Ronaldo felt gratitude for his having the courage to reveal the ongoings of Manchester United behind the scenes. They also felt that the aggrieved Ronaldo is likely to be responding to broken promises or a lack of clear communication.

Ronaldo in the Portugal football team

The result of the poll “Will Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation have negative effects on the National Team?” was:

– Yes 55.5%

– No 44.5%

The results show that many feel there may be a premature exit for a talented Portugal team amidst the Ronaldo-United saga. There will be nowhere to hide if Ronaldo’s off-pitch antics dull the performance of Seleção Portugal. It is likely to be his last World Cup, too.

The only fact is that this will be a watershed moment in the legacy of Cristiano Ronaldo and his relationship with Manchester United.

Football’s eyes will be glued to the television in anticipation of the full interview. Regardless, 32 teams now prepare in earnest to bring football’s most extraordinary trophy home.

The World Cup commences on 20 November 2022.