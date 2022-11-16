Carabao Cup fourth round tie scheduled three days after the World Cup final



Manchester United will return to competitive action just three days after the World Cup in December.

Most of the squad are currently away with their international sides competing in the unusual mid-season competition.

Erik ten Hag and the players who are not travelling will spend the next six weeks focussing on fitness levels and taking a deeper dive into the tactics.

The return to competitive action is a controversial one due to the fact the Carabao Cup match will be played three days after the World Cup.

It comes after Man United posted an official announcement on their website claiming the dates for the fourth-round tie vs. Burnley.

The club defeated Aston Villa in the third round after being humiliated in the league by the same team just days prior.

Ten Hag will be hoping that the break in the action will help some of the fringe players in their bid to get used to the style of play.

It’ll also massively help some of the players who have struggled with injury this season such as Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Burnley are leading the Championship this season after being relegated last season following a difficult spell of games.

Former Manchester City legend Vincent Company is currently in charge and will be expecting a very competitive match against the Red Devils.

The Clarets return to action on the 11th of December facing QPR in the Championship with a visit from Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough side the following week.

United don’t restart in the Premier League until after Christmas but will be facing two La Liga sides in a friendly before the cup match vs. Burnley.

It’s highly likely that players who participate in the final of the World Cup will miss the Carabao Cup fixture with players returning for league matches.

Ten Hag will face another dilemma in trying to select the correct players for this match with little time to prepare following internationals returning to Manchester.

