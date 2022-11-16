Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at “garbage” media and ex-teammates that constantly “lie” about him



Manchester United goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at the media for their constant “lies” and biased coverage of him.

In the first part of his full 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo pulled no punches, even going after some of his ex-teammates including Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville.

Ronaldo was quizzed by Morgan on his thoughts about the media and whether he keeps himself abreast with what is written and said about him.

The 37-year-old replied negatively, saying he was not a big fan of the press due to their unwarranted attacks against his charismatic persona and his family.

He told Morgan, “The press around the world, even the Portuguese press, they criticise me a lot, I think it’s jealousy.”

“I don’t like to read because 90% they lie, it’s garbage, they constantly lie, they try to make me feel bad.”

He bizarrely added that his personality could be a reason for being a target by the media, “I’m charismatic. You have to be charismatic, to be good-looking helps too. I’m a fruit that people want to bite. A strawberry!”

Ronaldo was also jubilant about his social media presence and on being the most followed person in the world on Instagram.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner indicated that he relishes bad moments and troubled patches to determine his real friends and those who stick by him.

This was a reference to Rooney and Neville. As initially reported, he relayed his dismay at being the subject of criticism from Rooney, who he formed a deadly partnership with over a decade ago.

He said that Rooney’s denunciation of him was surprising as he had once come to his house to pick up Cristiano Jr to go play at his house with his kids.

He finished off by saying he does not care for those that don’t like him, branding them as an uninteresting component in his path.

