Cristiano Ronaldo reveals intimate details on failed Man City move and Man United reception



Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up about his failed move to Manchester City and the reception he got on his return to Old Trafford.

The first part of his full interview with Piers Morgan dropped tonight on talk.tv and the five-time Ballon d’Or winner revealed just how close he was to joining United’s city rivals.

Ronaldo told Morgan in the bombshell interview that he was extremely close to joining Manchester City before he made a dramatic U-turn and returned to the red side of the city.

He said, “I was close to joining Manchester City in 2021.”

“I was surprised — as they tried hard to sign me.”

“But my heart, my history with Man United, Sir Alex Ferguson made the difference. The heart was speaking loud in that moment.”

Cristiano Ronaldo tells @PiersMorgan: — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 16, 2022

Ronaldo indicated that Ferguson pulled on his heartstrings, telling him that it was impossible to join Pep Guardiola’s side.

Ronaldo reiterated that he however did not regret the decision and in hindsight, it was still the right move to return to the Theatre of Dreams.

The 37-year-old also opened up on his reception in the Newcastle game, where fans chanted his name from the first minute to the last.

He scored two goals in that game against the Magpies.

He lauded the fans for the way they treated him and insisted that the supporters have always been right.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus man also doubled down on his love and admiration for the Old Trafford faithful, saying that they deserve to know what goes on behind the scenes.

