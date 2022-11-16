Cristiano Ronaldo says clueless Ralf Rangnick had no idea what he was doing



Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has doubled down on his criticism of former interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

The first part of Ronaldo’s full interview with Piers Morgan dropped and the Portuguese pulled no punches in his criticism of Rangnick who himself responded to Ronaldo yesterday.

Ronaldo told Morgan that Rangnick had no idea what he was doing and that he did not have an idea of who he was.

The 37-year-old insisted that following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s departure, it was a mistake for club bosses to bring in the German and should have instead opted for a more elite tactician.

Ronaldo said in the bombshell interview, “No he didn’t [Ragnick had no idea], he knew the club well, but he didn’t know the dimensions of the club, the history of the club – another reason to bring top manager, not sporting director.”

On if he knew who Ragnick was, Ronaldo replied, “I did not, anybody I asked, did not know.”

“I’ve always been beside the best coaches in the world. Zidane, Ancelotti, Mourinho, Fernando Santos, Allegri. So I have kind of some experience, because I learnt from them.”

The Portuguese captain relayed that while he respects every coach, their different approaches, different opinions and divergent mentalities, he did not agree with some of Rangnick’s points and way of playing.

In particular, the high-pressing way of playing came to the fore.

The five-time Ballon D’or winner heaped praise on Solksjaer who he said was a good person, but unfortunately fell short of the expectations of the United job.

He however backed the Norwegian to get back on his feet and prove his mettle as a manager in future coaching positions.

Ronaldo attributed Solksjaer’s failure to the difficulty of filling Sir Alex Ferguson‘s shoes.

