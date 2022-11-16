Cristiano Ronaldo says most of his teammates don’t listen to him except Diogo Dalot



Manchester United’s number seven Cristiano Ronaldo has come out guns blazing against his teammates and the club’s youngsters.

In the first part of his full interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo lambasted his arrogant teammates, most of whom he said do not listen to him.

The 37-year-old was asked by Morgan whether his colleagues on the pitch listen to him. On this, he said, “They don’t care. Some yes – but most of them no.”

“It does not surprise me as most of them won’t have longevity in the game.”

Ronaldo exempted two players from this criticism, saying these players will have longevity in the game and will succeed in the game.

He named his countryman Diogo Dalot and Lisandro Martinez.

Ronaldo said, “[Diogo] Dalot is young, very professional, and I don’t doubt that he’s gonna have longevity in football, he’s young, he’s smart. Also, probably Martinez.”

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner also had words for United’s youngsters, who he accused of lacking the anger that propelled the older players to legendary status.

He added that the current youngsters live in a different era and that their mentality is not the same as theirs when they were younger. Ronaldo relayed that youngsters don’t suffer.

He however urged that they must not be blamed for this sad state of affairs.

It will be interesting to see how Ronaldo’s comments are perceived by his teammates and in the United dressing room.

It is unlikely that they will be kind to being branded as arrogant and unwilling to take advice from one of the greatest players to ever play the game.

