David Beckham offers Cristiano Ronaldo escape route from Manchester United nightmare



It is widely accepted that Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at Manchester United is almost at an end after his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan in which he attacked the club viciously.

The Portuguese scathingly remarked that he has no respect for current boss Erik ten Hag and ridiculed the club for its outdated infrastructure.

United’s No 7 feels the club have ‘betrayed’ him and they have always wanted to let go off him even last season. He also tragically claimed that he was not trusted by the club when he mentioned about his family issues.

CR7’s future hangs in the balance

He also went in on the club’s owners the Glazers as well as former interim manager Ralf Rangnick and legends like Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville.

All this and more to come have meant that the Red Devils are locked in talks and want to sort out this mess as soon as possible.

Fans and pundits alike have reiterated the need for the club to cast him out, something the player wants himself.

Ten Hag has made it clear that he does not want the Portugal international at the club and discussions on ripping up his contract are taking place with legal experts.

🚨 Inter Miami have made a move to sign Cristiano Ronaldo as David Beckham holds talks with the Portuguese star's representatives. (Source: @MailSport) pic.twitter.com/W8TOdwqCGy — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) November 16, 2022

But like last summer, the issue with regards to which club opts to sign the 37-year-old remains. So far, interest from elite European clubs remains scant.

And according to The Sun, David Beckham’s MLS franchise Inter Miami could offer the embattled star an escape route in January.

“Owner Beckham has now spoken to Ronaldo’s representatives and been told he is interested in a switch Stateside,” the report sensationally claims.

Beckham to rescue CR7?

Further reports suggest that should Ronaldo be released from his United contract, both clubs in Los Angeles — LAFC and Beckham’s former club LA Galaxy — are keen along with Inter Miami.

Beckham’s presence could prove to be a major lure for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. Inter Miami are coached by Phil Neville, Gary’s brother whom Ronaldo badmouthed.

That is not believed to be a problem. Gonzalo Higuain’s retirement last month means a gap has opened up in Neville’s squad and Ronaldo could be the man to fill it.

Interestingly, Lionel Messi remains Beckham’s dream signing but should Ronaldo move across the Atlantic, it will be a major fillip for the league in its attempt to grab worldwide attention.

Whether Ronaldo will move remains an issue as he has time and again reiterated his desire to keep playing in the Champions League for as long as possible.

