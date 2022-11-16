Fabrizio Romano expects Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘story’ at Manchester United to be over

Fabrizio Romano expects Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at Manchester United to be up, after his recent interview with Piers Morgan.

In his Daily Briefing with Caught Offside, Romano gave his expert opinion on Ronaldo’s future at Old Trafford.

Romano says talks are ongoing between internal bodies at the club alongside Erik ten Hag but he expects the United and Ronaldo ‘story’ to be over.

“There are still internal talks ongoing between the Manchester United board, Erik ten Hag and people inside the club to discuss the Ronaldo situation,” he said.

“The expectation is that Cristiano’s story with Man Utd will be over after his interview with Piers Morgan.”

Romano expects further meetings to take place before United announce their decision.

“The club will hold further meetings to have a final position to make sure it’s 100% the best way to communicate.” he said.

Ronaldo will surely now be granted his wish of a move away from Old Trafford, something that was on the cards even before the bombshell interview.

United’s decision will depend on whether they are able to terminate the striker’s contract without compensation – the club are currently seeking legal advice on this issue.

It’s reported United would have to pay Ronaldo £10 million to cut ties, if the legalities do not fall in their favour – something they will look to avoid, for obvious reasons.

There is still no stand out option for Ronaldo in terms of interested clubs to take him but that is expected to change if and when he becomes a free agent.

The messy circumstances under which Ronaldo will leave Old Trafford have gone some way to tarnishing the incredible legacy he has built in Manchester, but the club has been left with no option but to cut ties with the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.