Final decision regarding Cristiano Ronaldo’s future lies with Joel Glazer



Despite Premier League football coming to a standstill due to the upcoming World Cup, Manchester United continue to hog all spotlight after Cristiano Ronaldo’s incendiary interview with Piers Morgan.

The Portuguese went all in during the interaction as he sensationally claimed that the club have betrayed him and people have wanted him gone since the moment he re-signed for the club.

New manager Erik ten Hag was not spared either with the striker claiming that he had no respect for him because the coach did not show him adequate respect.

Joel Glazer to take final call

Ronaldo also criticised the club’s outdated infrastructure and claimed that the club still resides in the past. The Glazers were also in the firing line as United’s No 7 mentioned that they run the club for its marketing potential.

There were also shots fired at former interim manager Ralf Rangnick and United legends like Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville who have criticised him a lot in recent weeks.

Most fans and pundits are of the same opinion — the player needs to be sold in January and there is no coming back from what he has done.

BREAKING: Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer will make the final decision about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club. Ronaldo’s position at United is considered untenable – it will be up to Jorge Mendes to present Joel with clubs willing to buy CR7. #MUFC [@jamesalanrobson] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) November 15, 2022

Ten Hag met with the club hierarchy to discuss what action to take and how best to solve this conundrum. The club are also exploring legal action against their star player.

According to The Guardian, co-owner and chairman Joel Glazer will make the final decision about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club.

CR7’s departure all but guaranteed

“A person with knowledge of the situation told the Associated Press on Tuesday that Glazer will have the final say on any decision to sell the forward and it will be up to Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes to present potential clubs willing to buy him,” read the article.

According to sources, the club have fully backed the manager and his dealing of the issues that have cropped up due to the stunts pulled by the former Real Madrid star.

The departure will be complicated due to the lack of interest in the player from elite European clubs. His massive wages are also an issue.

There is also the chance that United might cancel his contract after his incendiary comments and that is exactly what Ronaldo wants himself as he seeks to escape from the club that made him a global icon.

