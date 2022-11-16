Jude Bellingham: Borussia Dortmund CEO to hold showdown talks with English midfielder after the World Cup

Borussia Dortmund will reportedly hold crunch talks with midfielder Jude Bellingham to discuss his long-term plans after the World Cup.

CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke told German outlet BILD:

“I think that as soon as the World Cup in Qatar ends (on December 18), we are going to have a basic conversation about what he really wants, what his plans for the future are going to be.”

Manchester United are also said to be interested in the player, with Erik ten Hag a huge admirer.

Bellingham would add the much-needed ‘star quality’ to United’s midfield.

At 19, he already has plenty of experience playing in the Champions League.

United will have to battle it against the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City, who are all said to be strongly linked with the player.

Watzke continued: “We’re going to talk to him, his parents, who we have a very close relationship with, and of course, his agent.”

“And then he should tell us if he wants to stay or if he wants to go.”

“Either way, we’ll discuss it nicely and reasonably.”

“But we don’t have to pretend the issue isn’t on the table. When the really big teams are there, we can’t afford to fight financially either.”