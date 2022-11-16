Lazio are demanding £100 million for Sergei Milinković-Savić



Lazio have slapped a £100 million price tag on long term Manchester United target, Sergej Milinković-Savić.

As reported in calciomercato.com, the midfielder is now deciding whether to renew his contract at Lazio or finally make his move to one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The price tag has been set by Lazio president Claudio Lotito amidst reported interest from Italian giants, Juventus.

“Money counts, bring at least 100 million to see him in the black and white shirt” said Lotito.

Now 27, Milinković-Savić’s name has been one of those consistently linked with a move to Old Trafford, seemingly in every transfer window for the last number of years.

However, no move, or any real concrete interest, has ever materialised and the Serbian has been stuck in Italy since his move there from Belgian club Genk, in 2015.

Although he has been a steady performer for Lazio over the last seven years, it would be a shock to see United, or indeed any club, part with the demanded fee.

Milinković-Savić’s contract runs out at the end of next season and he is at a crossroads in his career as to whether he extends or moves on.

Inflated fees have constantly been slapped on the head of the Serbian, putting off potential suitors, who recognise his talent but aren’t willing to part with the asking price.

Interest in the player would likely increase if he holds off from signing an extension, which would then weaken Lazio’s position in asking for a top end price.

He could even be tempted by waiting ’til the end of next season and leaving the club on a free transfer, a ploy that usually results in a hefty wage rise for the player.

United are expected to be in the market for a midfielder in the next couple of windows but do accept they have bigger issues to solve in their first XI.

The prioritization of signing a centre forward is likely to be United’s next big move in the market but expect them to be keeping close tabs on the Milinković-Savić’s situation as it progresses.