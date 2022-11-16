Manchester United tear down giant Cristiano Ronaldo poster outside Old Trafford



Manchester United have started their punitive actions against disgraced striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese has been in the headlines since excerpts of his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan came out.

Ronaldo made allegations that sent shockwaves across the United fanbase, who have understandably been left enraged by his statements.

The 37-year-old launched an attack against Erik ten Hag and said he does not respect the manager. He also told Morgan that he strongly felt that there were elements within the club trying to force him out since last season.

This is despite Ronaldo and his representatives spending the entire summer looking for an exit away from Old Trafford!

According to multiple reports, the club is in the process of exploring what punishment to level against their errant player. One possible consequence that may befall the Portugal international is the termination of his contract.

However, United have seemingly started their retribution against Ronaldo.

Workers at Old Trafford were spotted removing a giant poster of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner that proudly stood outside the Theatre of Dreams.

The huge mural that also featured other legendary United No 7s including David Beckham is no more as the Red Devils kickstart the process of cutting ties.

🚨| A huge Cristiano Ronaldo mural has been removed from Old Trafford today. pic.twitter.com/R00S9lotxo — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 16, 2022

This latest action reads ominously for Ronaldo’s chances of ever sporting a United shirt again – which many suspect could have been his primary motivation for doing the bombshell interview.

Day by day, evidence is mounting that Ronaldo’s love story with United has come to an abrupt and acrimonious end.

Hopefully, the circus does not drag and both United and the manager can put this fiasco behind them to focus on the team.

