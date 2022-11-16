Manchester United’s Maya Le Tissier makes England debut

Manchester United’s Maya Le Tissier has made her senior international debut last night in the Lionesses 1-1 draw with Norway.

Not only did Le Tissier make her debut, she played the full 90 minutes for England and impressed as she put in a few vital blocks to deny Norway a chance on goal.

Le Tissier, who joined United in the summer from Brighton, has represented England at youth level, captaining the under-15s and under-17s before going on to represent the under-19s and under-23s.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a fantastic start to life as a United player this season as she has helped them secure victories in five out of six games, securing clean sheets in all of those wins.

Also a part of the England squad was United skipper Katie Zelem, who came on at half-time and put a good shift in, delivering some strong set-piece deliveries.

Ella Toone also played the full 90 minutes alongside team-mate Le Tissier, whilst Nikita Parris played 83 minutes and Alessia Russo replaced former United star Alex Greenwood in the 63rd.

For Norway, United duo Maria Thorisdottir and Vilde Boe Risa both came on in the 73rd minute of the game.

Ex-red Aurora Mikalsen was in goal for the Norwegians and pulled off some good saves.

Elsewhere on Saturday night, Carrie Jones scored for Wales in their match against Finland and Martha Thomas started for Scotland in their 2-1 win over Venezuela on Monday.

As for the Lionesses, they ended the year on a high despite Norway’s equaliser.

They are now 26 games unbeaten since Sarina Wiegman took over in September 2021.

United will be back in action at the weekend as they face a tough test playing league leaders, Arsenal away in the WSL.