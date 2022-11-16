Rafael Leao: AC Milan place €100 million price tag on Manchester United target

AC Milan have reportedly set a minimum transfer fee for striker Rafael Leao.

According to Calciomercato, the Serie A giants are unwilling to negotiate below €100 million.

Club executives Paulo Maldini and manager Frederick Masara are eager to extend Leao’s contract, but no agreement is yet in place.

The club hope to fend off any interest in the winter market by placing a hefty price tag.

Manchester United have been keen admirers of Leao and could consider him as an option in January.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at United is hanging by a thread, especially after his comments about Erik ten Hag in his exclusive interview with Piers Morgan.

The 37 year old looks likely to leave the club next window, in which case United could enter the market for a striker.

Fabrizio Romano also confirmed the same in an interview on Youtube.

Ten Hag’s side is struggling to score goals, and Leao could be just the one they need.

In 14 games this season, the Portuguese striker has scored six goals and registered four assists.

His raw pace and finishing ability would greatly enhance United’s attack.

It is to be seen whether United opt to splash €100m in January or wait until the summer to continue their rebuild under Ten Hag.