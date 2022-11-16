Ralf Rangnick responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s scathing comments about his credential



Former Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has replied to Cristiano Ronaldo’s hurtful comments about him.

Ronaldo gave an interview to Piers Morgan, in which he came out guns blazing against several people associated with United.

One person that came to the fore and was a centre-piece of the shocking excerpts was Ralf Rangnick.

Ronaldo publicly and mockingly questioned Rangnick’s comments in his bombshell interview with Morgan.

The 37-year-old said about the German football manager, “If you’re not even a coach, how are you going to be the boss of Man Utd.”

“I’d never even heard of him.”

Rangnick has replied to Ronaldo’s comments but refused to be pulled into sparring with the five-time Ballon D’or winner or engaging in a public spat.

Kronen Zeitung via SportWitness reports on Rangick’s response, “I’m the team boss of Austria’s national team, it’s not my job to judge that [Whether he is qualified or not].”

The ex-United interim boss added, “(It’s) the job of Manchester United and the sports journalists.”

Rangnick’s spell at United was a disaster. Clearly, the players were not playing for him and did not buy into his vision.

Out of all the players who did not put in an effort for Rangnick, Ronaldo was one of the most obvious ones opposed to the manager’s tactics.

Reports at the time indicated that Ronaldo was not in favour of Rangnick’s high-pressing system that demanded a striker to initiate the press and lead in the defensive work.

These are some of the same reservations Ronaldo holds with Erik ten Hag’s way of playing.

