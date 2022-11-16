Raphael Varane gives his surprise verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo’s shocking allegations



Manchester United and France defender Raphael Varane has had his say on Cristiano Ronaldo’s bombshell interview with Piers Morgan.

Several excerpts of the 90-minute interview with Morgan have been released on social media, causing a wave of fan fury and retaliation against Ronaldo.

The most damning allegation made by Ronaldo came in the form of his criticism of Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo said that he did not respect Ten Hag, who had repeatedly disrespected him.

Varane who is currently on international duty with Les Bleus was quizzed on Ronaldo’s damning revelations and he surprisingly conceded that the squad has been affected.

The Frenchman told Europe1 via The Manchester Evening News, “Obviously it affects us. We follow what is happening and what is being said.”

“We try to calm the situation in our own way, we try not to get too involved in it. What is happening in the media in the big clubs is gaining momentum.”

The 29-year-old added on the Ronaldo saga, “When it’s a star like Cristiano Ronaldo, even more, so we try to take it with distance, that is to say, that we do not try to change the situation alone, we are part of a collective.”

Varane finished off by reiterating his love for the Red Devils and his best intentions for the club.

He said that as a player, he would play his part in ensuring that the United squad remains in harmony and that the players give a good account of themselves.

Varane is currently in a race against time to be fit for France’s opener against Australia next week on Wednesday.

The world champions are one of the favourites in the tournament and should they be successful in retaining their title, it is likely that Varane will play a big part.

