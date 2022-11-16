Victor Lindelof refuses to speak on Cristiano Ronaldo interview saga



Manchester United are trending worldwide at the moment and not for their last-gasp victory over Fulham in the last Premier League game before the World Cup break.

Instead, Cristiano Ronaldo‘s interview with Piers Morgan in which he trashes the club, the owners the Glazers, manager Erik ten Hag and former players has led to pandemonium worldwide.

While a few of the Portuguese’s comments like the club not upgrading their infrastructure and him calling out the parasitic owners was received well, most of his scathing remarks did not impress fans, pundits or even members of the current squad.

CR7 interview has not gone down well with majority

Most people on social media are crying out for the club to cut him loose in January and the club are exploring the options of how to best deal with the situation.

Victor Lindelof on Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview: “I do not know. I will not answer that question. You get to take the next question.” [@fotbollskanal] pic.twitter.com/lrxwrPGe0u — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) November 15, 2022

The manager has made it clear that he would like the Portugal international to leave while his teammates would not be too sad to see the back of him.

Whoever has been named by the 37-year-old have been hounded for comments on the contentious interview, from Gary Neville to Ralf Rangnick.

Current United star Victor Lindelof was not named by United’s No 7 but was asked about the now-infamous interview while he was away with the Sweden national team.

The defender was in no mood to entertain such questions, especially while part of a national team camp. As reported by Fotbollskanalen, he said, “I do not know. I will not answer that question. You get to take the next question.”

When pressed further as to why he will not say anything, the Swede added, “It’s my decision,” implying that the club had nothing to do with his current stand.

Lindelof’s stand

The Sweden national team’s acting press manager Niclas Green did clarify as to why no comments were made by the United centre-back on the issue.

“He doesn’t want to talk about this. It came up during a conversation we had. It’s something to do with his club and employer. It really has nothing to do with this context. He wants to talk about the national team.

“My job is partly to create a good environment for people to be able to perform in. My job is to make sure that you can do a sensible job but also that the players can perform. This is something that can typically create a huge energy leak in many directions and edges,” he said (via Sport Witness).

Just like with the Swedish national team, United have also refrained from making any comments on the issue as they want to preserve this new-found team spirit and unity.

