Video: Manchester United fans respond to Cristiano Ronaldo with disparaging chant



Manchester United supporters have coined an amusing chant in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s allegations about the club, manager, owners and the fans themselves.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner came out in a shocking interview with British journalist Piers Morgan accusing the club of betrayal and trying to force him out.

Ronaldo also accused United boss Erik ten Hag of disrespecting him, with the player saying he also does not respect the Dutch coach.

The striker levelled accusations against the club, saying training facilities were in a poor state and extremely outdated.

The club have countered Ronaldo’s accusation by saying they had done a revamp of the dining and training amenities.

They also remark that they were sympathetic to Ronaldo’s personal situation and they believed his reasons for not joining up with his teammates for pre-season.

Fans have become the latest party to respond to Ronaldo’s assertions after former interim boss Ralf Rangnick replied to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s proclamations.

United supporters, who have undoubtedly been left enraged by Ronaldo’s interview – in which he praised Liverpool fans – have coined a chant to respond to their striker.

The mocking chant goes, “I don’t care about Ronnie.”

“Ronnie don’t care about me.”

“All I care about is MUFC.”

The chant represents what most of the Old Trafford faithful think about Ronaldo. The interview with Piers has imprints of a similar one the player did in his first stint at the Theatre of Dreams.

This was when he wanted to leave United for Spain with Real Madrid. Ronaldo at the time likened himself to a slave, outlining that the Red Devils were holding him against his will.

It now seems that the United fans have finally had enough of his theatrics.

