Wes Brown backs “unfazed” Erik ten Hag in publicized spat vs. Cristiano Ronaldo



Manchester United legend Wes Brown has backed Erik ten Hag in his public slanging match initiated by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo gave a bombshell interview to British journalist Piers Morgan, in which he accused the United boss of disrespecting him.

Ronaldo said he does not respect Ten Hag in a show of defiance.

Brown opened up to Betfair and said on the shocking allegations, “I’ve not seen the whole interview yet, I’ve just seen some snippets, but honestly, I’m just shocked that it’s got to this point.

It’s one of those situations where it’s obvious that he wants to leave the club.”

“Ronaldo is a megastar, and he felt he had to do it this way, but it’s something I certainly wouldn’t have done, and probably most others wouldn’t have either.”

“I’m pretty sure that this is the way he wanted it to go.”

Brown added on the sad state of affairs between manager and player that Ten Hag will not be fazed by the 37-year-old’s antics.

He sang the praises of the Dutch boss, who he said represented the best chance of getting the club back to the top. On how Ten Hag will handle the situation, Brown relayed that the United manager will not be pulled into a fight with Ronaldo and will get on with coaching and improving the team.

However, the ex-defender agreed with Ronaldo that the club had stagnated post-Fergie. A player that will be central to the team’s restoration to the top of English football is Alejandro Garnacho.

The Argentine earned plaudits from Brown, with the former United man tipping the youngster for a big future ahead under the stewardship of Ten Hag.

One player, however, that Brown issued his concerns is Harry Maguire. As per Brown, Maguire’s situation under the manager, in which he lost his place in the team to Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, could force his exit after the World Cup.

“If the manager keeps him out of the team, he will have to decide because there will be other clubs that will want to sign Harry.

It isn’t easy because he’s behind Lindelof, too, now. It’s a confidence thing like Rashford last season, but Maguire cost a lot of money, and expectations are high.”

Brown was quizzed on three players who had excelled the most under Ten Hag. He named Luke Shaw, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen as the ones who displayed the most significant performances.

United fans will undoubtedly be pleased that another of their legends has shown courage and the willingness to call out Ronaldo’s shameful stunts when so many others have failed.

