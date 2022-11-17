A-League Chief Executive offers Cristiano Ronaldo an opportunity to join the Australian League

Cristiano Ronaldo has received an offer from an unlikely source in his quest to find a way out of Old Trafford in January.

As reported in the Evening Standard, A-League Chief Executive Officer Danny Townsend has offered Ronaldo the opportunity to join the Australian top division.

Townsend is serious with his approach and feels Ronaldo could be swayed by what he describes as a ‘compelling proposition’ he has on offer.

“Obviously, it’s a long shot, but we’ve a compelling proposition for him here in Australia to consider.

We might not be able to compete financially with other offers, but we can compete in other ways.” he said.

He continued his attempts to lure Ronaldo by promising him the love he isn’t currently experiencing in England, at United.

“Ronaldo said he wasn’t getting any love and respect at Manchester United, but we’ll certainly give him plenty of love and respect in Australia,” said Townsend.

If the shock move were to materialise, Ronaldo would be joining ex-club and country teammate Nani, who is currently playing in the A-League for Melbourne Victory.

Ronaldo has said he feels “betrayed” by United, and a parting of ways in January is now almost a guarantee.

A move down under would undoubtedly come as a surprise, but, as in the summer, top European clubs do not currently seem to be queuing up to sign the ageing superstar.

Chelsea emerged as the early favourites to land Ronaldo in January, but Blues boss Graham Potter has reportedly told the club he doesn’t want the striker in his ranks.

Ronaldo’s next move will naturally create headlines, wherever it may be, but despite its improving reputation, seeing him turn out in the A-League would represent an incredible fall from grace.