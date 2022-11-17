Alejandro Garnacho’s patient struggle to break into Man United’s first team revealed



Manchester United’s new gem Alejandro Garnacho is taking Old Trafford by storm.

Garnacho this season has made the jump from a promising academy prospect to a starter and first-team player under Erik ten Hag.

However, it has not been all easy for the Argentine who United pried out of Atletico Madrid’s hands in 2020. In Spain, he was fondly referred to as the “jewel in the crown” of Atletico Madrid’s academy.

Charlotte Duncker reports for The Times on Garnacho’s milestones up to now, saying: “Garnacho impressed United scouts and head of youth recruitment, David Harrison, during the 20 times they spent watching the pacey winger.

“It was a coup for the United academy, who saw off competition to bring in Garnacho.”

John Murtough played a crucial role in bringing in the 18-year-old. However, it was Nick Cox, United’s head of the academy, who was responsible for convincing the young star to make a switch to England, warding off interest from Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

On his arrival to England, Garnacho, who barely spoke English, was put up with a local family. He came to the club in a Covid year and was only able to train and return home.

His talents and hard work impressed Ralf Rangnick, who instantly promoted him to first-team training. Erik ten Hag kept him around the senior team, eager to sharpen his skills and make him an unstoppable weapon.

This achievement alerted Garnacho to an opportunity to break into the spotlight. He requested a personalized gym programme and is reaping his rewards, with club staff taking note of his physical growth and development.

The youngster has had to wait for his opportunity after “attitude issues” during pre-season when he was late on two occasions to team meetings saw Ten Hag delay his introduction to debut with the first team. He has since improved, courtesy of Ten Hag’s firm hand and is now reaping his rewards.

As per Duncker, “Those closest to him [Garnacho] describe him as a shy family man off the pitch, spending time with his parents and brother, who are also in Manchester, and his girlfriend.”

“Sources say that, while he exudes confidence on the pitch, off it he is very shy and that can sometimes translate as arrogance, which has been wrongly construed by some.”

Garnacho recently scored his first Premier League goal, a stoppage-time winner against Fulham to help United win all three points before the World Cup break.

Hopefully, United can tie down their gem to new terms that will keep him at Old Trafford for the foreseeable future.

