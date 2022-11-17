Cristiano Ronaldo dreaming of facing fellow Manchester United star Casemiro in World Cup final



Despite signing off for the six-week World Cup break on a high, the media reports surrounding Manchester United continue to be negative following Cristiano Ronaldo’s incendiary interview with Piers Morgan.

During the interaction, he pulled no punches as he passed scathing remarks on current manager Erik ten Hag as well as the Glazers and the club’s outdated infrastructure.

There were unnecessary pot-shots taken at former interim manager Ralf Rangnick and United legends like Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville.

CR7’s World Cup dreams

After the interview and the quotes came to light, most pundits and supporters are of the opinion that the player should not wear the United red ever again.

The club is currently locked in talks as they try to figure out the best way possible to offload the Portuguese in January.

“I told Casemiro the world cup final would be Portugal Vs Brazil jokingly. I know it will be tough but i keep dreaming because it is possible” – Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/sPNMSv1hrZ — Khalipha Burna🇳🇬🇵🇹 (@CallMeKhalipha) November 16, 2022

That is not the only interview of the Portugal international that has been released this week. He also did one with Livescore but that is way more football-oriented and much less controversial!

The 37-year-old was asked about his thoughts ahead of his fifth World Cup and what he expected from the tournament which is unique in the sense that it is happening in winter and in the middle of the season.

“The feeling is good. It will be different to play this kind of competition at the end of a year. It’s interesting, it’s a new challenge.

“I’m looking forward to it, as are my team-mates and the other players I’ve spoken to. They’re all excited and I’m excited. It will be my fifth World Cup and I’m really grateful for the chance to play in another.”

CR7 vs Casemiro

The Portuguese talisman is dreaming of success on the grandest stage of them all after conquering Europe back in 2016 and in the inaugural Nations League.

And there is a United connection to his latest dream. ” “I joked with Casemiro that the final will be Portugal against Brazil. It would be a dream, to be honest.

“The World Cup is the most difficult competition in the world. I’m dreaming of it. I know it will be tough, it will be difficult, but dreaming is free and I’m dreaming all the time.

“The most important thing is to be there and to compete. In my opinion it will probably be the best World Cup ever. Let’s see.”

Ronaldo will be hoping to have a successful World Cup so as to give him the best chance at finding a new club in January as he seeks to escape from his United nightmare.

