Cristiano Ronaldo says January move “maybe good for Manchester United” and himself



Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has refused to rule out staying in England with the Red Devils despite his damning allegations against them.

Part 2 of the player’s 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan dropped and the player was asked about a number of things including whether he would be a United player after the World Cup draws to a close.

Many across the fanbase expect that the bombshell interview has spelt the end of the Portuguese’s career but according to him, this may not necessarily be the end.

The 37-year-old told Piers Morgan, “It’s hard, it’s hard for me to say that I will not be back to Manchester United. But regardless, as you say, it’s. Let’s see what’s going to happen.”

But he also suggested it could be the end, saying:

“I don’t know, maybe it’s good for Manchester United, it’s good for me as well to have a new chapter.

“It’s difficult to tell right now [if he will be a #mufc player after January], it’s because my mood is right now to the World Cup. It’s probably my last World Cup.”

“I hope they [United fans] been in my side, even if I back, or if I’m not back, or if I stay or whatever. Nobody’s perfect. Episodes in the life we all have is part of the human beings, is part of me to be a human being and father as well.”

Ronaldo was asked about the reported interest in him throughout the summer.

He confirmed that there was a “lot of interest” in him during the transfer window including a mega €350m payday from Saudi Arabia which he rejected.

The Portugal international reiterated that he rejected these offers due to his love for United and the fact that he was happy with the Red Devils.

He rubbished “garbage” reports and statements from sporting directors from clubs such as Bayern Munich, Napoli and Chelsea who came out to publicly reject his advances.

The United striker attributed all these lies to his stardom and age. He said at at 37 and being the highest-paid player in England and looking so good, he was bound to attract a lot of hate.

He opined however that he still felt good and was in good condition.

