David de Gea’s World Cup snub takes fresh turn after details of shocking phone call emerge



While many of Manchester United’s stars will be with their countries for the World Cup which kicks off in about three days, one player who will not be involved in the tournament is David de Gea.

De Gea was not named by Luis Enrique in Spain’s final World Cup squad.

He was not the only big-hitter that was snubbed, with PSG’s Sergio Ramos also not included in the final 26-man list.

A report emerged earlier this month which indicated that the United shot-stopper knew months in advance that he was not in Enrique’s plans and had been resolved to the heartbreaking decision.

However, De Gea’s snub has taken another bizarre turn after shocking revelations were made on Spanish news outlet El Chiringuito.

According to Jose Alvarez, De Gea received a phone call from the president of the Spanish football federation who was seemingly unaware of his snub.

Alvarez relays, “After De Gea was told he wouldn’t be called up to the Spain squad, he received a message from the president of the Federation, who said: David, I am glad that you have finally made the decision you have been thinking about [to retire].”

To be clear De Gea has not retired from international football.

Alvarez adds, “De Gea replied: ‘Sorry? There is no renunciation of anything, who has told you that I renounce anything? The coach has told me that he is not going to count on me. but I have never renounced the national team, nor do I intend to do so, that is if I am called up.”

The report also confirms that Enrique called the 32-year-old and informed him that he was not taking him to Qatar due to reservations about his technical decision-making.

These are the same doubts most United fans harbour regarding De Gea, and which are the main stumbling block to his immediate contract renewal at Old Trafford.

De Gea is said to have been left very surprised at the call and the circumstances surrounding it.

