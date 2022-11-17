Dimitar Berbatov singles out three surprising Manchester United stars for praise



Manchester United legend Dimitar Berbatov has singled out Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Anthony Martial for praise, due to their contributions under Erik ten Hag.

Berbatov lauded the trio for their impressive performances and for helping the team progress, after a disappointing 2021/2022 season.

The Bulgarian especially waxed lyrical about Casemiro.

The Brazilian arrived at Old Trafford from Real Madrid in the summer for a mouth-watering £70m and is proving to be worth every penny United forked out for him.

Berbatov remarked about Casemiro, “He is running up and down the pitch and doing the dirty work. Casemiro is exactly that type of player that can give you that confidence in front of the defence and give a breath of fresh air sometimes.”

“I am happy to hear that, in the dressing room, he [Casemiro] is also the guy who has been integrated quickly into the team and that helps as well.”

“That’s good to hear, it’s great for everybody.”

Eriksen was applauded by the ex-United striker alongside Casemiro for his role in transforming United’s gameplay in the middle of the park.

He said that Eriksen has a “great mind.”

Berbatov likened the Dane to some of his favourite players of all time including Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne, Xavi, Andres Iniesta, and Zinedine Zidane.

Like these greats of the game, Berbatov indicated that Eriksen is always two or three steps ahead of the game.

On Anthony Martial, the two-time Premier League winner expressed his deep affection for the Frenchman who he played with in Monaco before his blockbuster switch to Old Trafford.

Berbatov retorted that he wishes Martial would stay fit and that he was desperate to see him on the pitch for United where he can make a considerable difference.

