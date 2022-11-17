Gary Lineker gives his verdict on spiteful Cristiano Ronaldo comments in viral tweet



England great Gary Lineker has had his say regarding the Cristiano Ronaldo saga.

The first part of Ronaldo’s full 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan dropped and the striker pulled no punches in lambasting elements within the club.

Ronaldo took issue with the club’s younger players, accusing them of not listening to him and lacking the hunger and humility needed to achieve longevity in the sport.

The 37-year-old also blasted the media including some of his former teammates, Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney.

Ronaldo told Morgan that United’s progress had been stunted, and that the club’s owners – the Glazer family – do not care for the team and are only interested in revenue generation.

There has been a stream of reactions from renowned people within the English game, most of them furious and angry in nature.

Former England international Gary Lineker took to Twitter to give his opinion about Ronaldo’s interview and what it means for the striker going forward.

He said, “Can’t see Cristiano at Old Trafford for long.”

“Burying pretty much everyone at the club in his interview with Piers Morgan.”

“The players, the staff, the coaches, the board. Extraordinary!”

Can’t see @Cristiano at Old Trafford for long. Burying pretty much everyone at the club in his interview with @piersmorgan: the players, the staff, the coaches, the board. Extraordinary! — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) November 16, 2022

It will be interesting to see how the club responds to Ronaldo’s accusations in an official capacity.

As per multiple reports, the hierarchy and Erik ten Hag are waiting on the full interview to be released before a final call on the Portuguese’s future is taken.

On current evidence, there is only one likely final outcome – United will part ways with Ronaldo in January.

