Gary Neville finally breaks his silence on Cristiano Ronaldo’s hurtful comments



Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has broken his silence on Cristiano Ronaldo’s hurtful comments against him and the club.

The first part of Ronaldo’s 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan came out yesterday night and the striker made serious allegations against United, who he accused of betrayal and lack of ambition.

Ronaldo also spoke out against the jealous media and ex-teammates including Wayne Rooney and Neville.

Neville has now responded to Ronaldo, in an interview with Sky Sports. The ex-defender spoke passionately about a number of issues raised by the five-time Ballon d’Or winner who he likened to a “lost sheep”.

The Sky Sports pundit said, “He’s not handling the latter part of his career as easily as he could do.”

🗣 "He's not handling the latter part of his career as easily as he could do."@GNev2 responds to Cristiano Ronaldo's comments directed at him in the interview with @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/w2yMM6VJWe — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 17, 2022

“Cristiano looks like someone who feels like the world is against him. He looked a little bit like a lost sheep at times speaking in that interview.”

Neville added on his thoughts about his former teammate, “Over a period of many, many months he’s stored up frustration. I don’t think he wants a way back.”

🗣 "Over a period of many, many months he's stored up frustration."@GNev2 feels Cristiano Ronaldo got to a point where everything had boiled over pic.twitter.com/3sxcIqSoVs — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 17, 2022

The Englishman reiterated that the club had made a mistake in not being clear with Ronaldo and coming to the negotiating table in an effort to devise an exit plan that would have allowed him to depart on better terms.

Neville relayed that this is something club chiefs should have done after the Chelsea game when the 37-year-old was axed from the matchday squad by Erik ten Hag after his theatrics in the win against Tottenham a few days before.

The ex-right-back was quizzed on what is likely to come next for the disgraced Ronaldo. He reiterated that the goalscorer must look for a club that will allow him to control the narrative of how his career ends – somewhere he will have a large say akin to becoming above the team.

Neville told Sky Sports that he had no ill feelings towards Ronaldo’s jibes at him.

He however pointed out that one thing the former Real Madrid man should have done differently is timing his explosive interview.

As per Neville, this should have not dropped immediately after the Fulham triumph in which Alejandro Garnacho scored a last-minute winner.

The interview effectively robbed Garnacho of the headlines and plaudits his brilliant goal deserved.

