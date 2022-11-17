Hannibal Mejbri called up for Tunisia

Manchester United academy graduate Hannibal Mejbri has been called up to the Tunisia squad for the Qatar World Cup.

🔴⚪ OFFICIEL : La liste des 26 joueurs sélectionnées pour la Coupe du Monde 2022 !#Tunisie 🇹🇳 #CM2022 pic.twitter.com/hoa0OqIVeP — Tunisie Football (@tunisiefootball) November 14, 2022

The 19-year old signed for Manchester United in 2019 and excelled at youth level, winning the Denzil Haroun Reserve Player of the Year award at the end of the 2020/21 season.

He has made three appearances for the senior team but is currently spending the 22/23 season on loan at Birmingham City and has had regular game time for the Championship club.

He has started eight out of the last nine games for Birmingham so is coming into the tournament in good form.

At youth level he represented France, the country he was born in but switched allegiance to Tunisia due to his eligibility through his parents.

He was an integral part of the Tunisia squad that reached the final of last year’s Arab cup, putting in two man of the match performances.

With the majority of the teams already in Qatar ahead of the start of the World Cup which begins on Sunday, some of the teams have been involved in warm-up matches.

Tunisia took on Iran, beating them 2-0 this afternoon with Hannibal starting.

Hannibal, who will be wearing the number eight shirt for his country, will be hoping to start against Denmark in Tunisia’s first game of the tournament next Tuesday.

Should he start against Denmark, he will face fellow United team-mate Christian Eriksen.

Tunisia are in Group D alongside the Danes, Australia and current holders France.