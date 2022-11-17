Jason Cundy calls out Cristiano Ronaldo after Piers Morgan interview

talkSPORT pundit Jason Cundy has had his say on the Cristiano Ronaldo, Piers Morgan interview.

As reported in The Daily Mail, Cundy doesn’t believe Ronaldo is coming out of the situation with any credit, as the world reacts to the first part of the bombshell talks.

“I don’t think he comes out of it particularly well. I have to say I don’t think he’s a particularly nice person. That came across” he said.

Cundy then said the interview felt ‘incredibly staged’ and was far worse than he thought before calling out Ronaldo’s lack of self-awareness.

“It’s worse than I thought, far worse than I thought. There is an unbelievable lack of self-awareness in every answer he gave. Everything was about him.

The radio pundit then accused Ronaldo of being deluded to think the ill-timed interview was a good idea and is struggling to see what he thought the outcome would be.

“That to me there is a person who is deluded if he thinks this has been a good idea. I don’t quite get the end game with all this” he said.

Cundy went onto say he didn’t agree with Ronaldo being an example to the younger players at Old Trafford, in response to Ronaldo questioning the attitude of the younger generation.

“I’m not actually sure he does set a good example. If that was in the dressing room and I see that as a young kid at Man United, I don’t want to be that person. I want to be that player; I don’t want to be that person.” he said.

It is safe to say Cundy won’t be making Ronaldo’s Christmas card list and will find his place on the naughty step, alongside ex-teammates Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney, who were both on the receiving end of Ronaldo’s disgruntled comments, last night.

The second part of the interview is set to air tonight, with Erik ten Hag amongst those in the firing line.

Ronaldo’s future in Manchester is surely over and his agent, Jorge Mendes, will be doing overtime to find him a new club, while Ronaldo plays at his fifth World Cup with Portugal.