Lisandro Martinez plays for Argentina in 5-0 thumping of UAE ahead of World Cup



Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez played a part for Argentina in a friendly against UAE yesterday evening.

The Albicelestes emerged 5-0 winners in an outstanding victory, with just days remaining before the start of the Qatar World Cup.

🚨🇦🇷 Lisandro Martinez played the entire match, in which Argentina won 5-0 against the UAE. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/kYqE6L53On — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) November 16, 2022

Argentina scored their goals courtesy of Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez, former United attacker Angel di Maria, who scored twice, Lionel Messi and Joaquin Correa.

Martinez played the whole 90 minutes, where he partnered Nicolas Otamendi in the heart of the Argentinian defence.

Martinez starting and playing the length of the game is indicative of his standing in Lionel Scaloni’s thinking.

It is likely he will be a mainstay in the Argentina national team’s backline, which will leave just one more centre-back spot to be fought for between Otamendi and Tottenham’s Cuti Romero.

Argentina are set to start their World Cup conquest against Group C opposition Saudi Arabia in about five days.

Argentina are seen as one of the tournament’s favourites and one of the teams likely to win football’s most-coveted and prestigious trophy.

For this objective to be achieved, Martinez will have a big say.

Such has been the 24-year-old’s impact at United that the Old Trafford faithful have on many occasions broken into chants of “Argentina! Argentina! Argentina!” whenever the centre-back is on the ball.

Martinez has endeared himself to United supporters who have fallen head over heels for his aggressive defending and no-nonsense style of play.

Hopefully, Martinez enjoys a superb campaign with his national team and helps them on their way to winning the World Cup.

