Manchester United eye £60 million January deal for Victor Osimhen



Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a deal for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in January.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils are likely to explore the winter market for a striker.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s bombshell interview with Piers Morgan has left many around the club shell-shocked.

His comments on Erik ten Hag and United, in general, would not have gone well with the club.

Ronaldo’s United future is hanging by a thread, and there is an increasing possibility that he could leave in January.

As a replacement, Osimhen would be a world-class option.

The Nigerian striker is one of the most lethal forwards across Europe.

Napoli are currently flying in the Serie A, sitting in first place, unbeaten in the fifteen games.

Osimhen has scored nine goals in eleven games in the Italian top flight and one goal in the Champions League.

Ten Hag would love to have a dynamic striker like him.

The 23 year old has all the attributes to succeed in the Premier League and is tailor-made for Ten Hag’s pressing style of play.

The Mirror claim United are considering Osimhen as an option in January.

At the reported fee of £60 million, he is a bargain United must not turn down!