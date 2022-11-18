Alejandro Garnacho wins Manchester United Player of the Month award for November

Alejandro Garnacho has been named Manchester United’s Player of the Month for November.

Announced on the club’s official website, Garnacho has scooped the award for his impressive performances in United’s four games this month.

November started wonderfully for Garnacho, who scored the only goal in United’s Europa League victory away at Real Sociedad.

The Argentine latched on to a Cristiano Ronaldo through ball to smash his finish high into the roof of the net, giving United three points on a strange night in Spain.

United ultimately left disappointed despite the win, having needed a two goal margin to leapfrog Scolded in the group standings.

The goal and performance was enough to land Garnacho his first ever Premier League start, against Aston Villa.

Unfortunately United produced their worst performance of the month, losing 3-1 in a game where no player impressed.

The next game was a League Cup third round tie against the same opponents, where Garnacho was introduced just after the hour-mark.

The 18-year-old came on to devastating effect, lighting Old Trafford up with two assists – one of which was a thing of beauty; a raking 30 yard pass allowing Scott McTominay to guide the ball home.

Then came the blockbuster moment. His moment. With United struggling to break down a stubborn Fulham defence, Garnacho was summoned from the bench once more.

Deep into stoppage time the winger picked up the ball on the touchline before driving at the Fulham backline, a smart one-two with Christian Eriksen left him bearing down on goal.

Garnacho coolly slotted the ball under the onrushing Bernd Leno, to hand United a massive three points before the World Cup break.

The goal had United fans reminiscing of a Cristiano Ronaldo strike on the same ground, 15 years previous and with all negativity surrounding Ronaldo at the moment, a changing of guard at Old Trafford could well be on the cards.

Garnacho thoroughly deserved his award, affecting games like no one else this month. Pace, skill and a personality to match, Garnacho has all the attributes to become a superstar at the Theatre of Dreams