Anthony Elanga feels Cristiano Ronaldo’s comments on youngsters holds some truth



Manchester United are currently trying to deal with the fallout caused by Cristiano Ronaldo’s incendiary interview with Piers Morgan which finished airing on Thursday.

The interview was wide ranging as the Portuguese attacked almost every aspect of the club — from the owners the Glazers to the new manager Erik ten Hag.

There were also cheap pot-shots taken at United legends like Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville while former interim boss Ralf Rangnick was also not spared.

CR7 finds unlikely ally

The club’s outdated infrastructure also found a mention along with his thoughts on the young players at the club and their mentality.

The Portugal striker mentioned that young players do not care as much as more experienced footballers and they are in no mood to listen to advice when given.

Despite United’s No 7 receiving criticism from all quarters — from pundits to supporters, he did find an unlikely ally from within the United dressing room.

Anthony Elanga has said he understands why the 37-year-old said what he said especially when it came to his views on the younger generation.

Elanga told Aftonbladet: “Cristiano talks about young players in general. We are a new generation. I am always 100 per cent focused on what I am doing, but I can understand what he is saying.

“There are a lot of phones and a lot of technology. It’s quite easy for young players to get distracted and lose focus. I always focus 100 percent on my job and what I do. Young players at United are listening, but I can understand what he is saying.”

Elanga has huge respect for CR7

The club have initiated proceedings where by the player is unlikely to remain a Red Devil post the January transfer window. But the United academy graduate will continue to have immense respect for the striker.

“He has helped me a lot not only on the pitch but off it as well. He is an inspiration, not only to me but to all the young players at United. When I’m with him, he hasn’t changed. He is still Cristiano Ronaldo to me. He has helped me a lot.”

The 20-year-old also admitted that even he has had to deal with the interview with so many players and family members asking what happened and what led to this moment.

“Many people ask me that. Right now I’m with the national team. The club is in the process of finding out what has been said. When I get back to the club team we will certainly discuss what has happened.”

Whatever has happened, cannot be taken back. It has left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth. But for everyone involved, a smooth parting of ways is what will help avoid further media circus surrounding the club.

