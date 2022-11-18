Davide Frattesi: Manchester United target US Sassuolo midfielder



Manchester United are said to be keeping tabs on Sassuolo midfielder Davide Fratessi.

According to Italian outlet il Resto de Carlino, the Red Devils, along with Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Hove Albion, are keen on signing Frattesi.

Since leaving AS Roma for Sassuolo in 2017, Frattesi has improved drastically.

He is known for his high work rate and willingness to throw himself around.

His pace, power and aggression make him an ideal fit in the Premier League.

Frattesi can be described as the quintessential box-to-box midfielder, affecting both areas of the pitch.

United were one of the first clubs to send scouts over to watch the 23 year old play.

Frattesi’s current deal expires in 2026, and Sassuolo would not be willing to negotiate under €30 million.

United’s midfield looks stacked, for now, so Ten Hag could look at a summer transfer.

Fratessi could be an excellent long-term replacement for Fred, who lacks technical quality.

The Sassuolo midfielder has a similar playing style to Fred but excels in various aspects like passing and shooting.

It is to be seen what plans Ten Hag has for United’s midfield.

United could opt to splash the cash for a marquee signing next summer but would be better off listening to Ten Hag and getting him exactly the player he wants.