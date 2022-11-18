Liverpool are in pole position to sign Manchester United target Jude Bellingham



Liverpool are in pole position to land Manchester United’s primary transfer target Jude Bellingham following preliminary talks.

Throughout the season, the midfielder has been of interest to many of the top European clubs.

His young age hasn’t stopped him from becoming an established player in the England national side and scoring in the Champions League for Borussia Dortmund.

The Peoples Person has previously reported that Dortmund will hold showdown talks with the midfielder after the World Cup to gauge his plans for the future.

It seems likely that he will be moving on next summer unless his club can magically turn around their disastrous start to the season.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are willing to commit a considerable sum for Bellingham with a January move not ruled out.

A long time ago, the Premier League club had registered their interest in the midfielder and look to be the ones to beat in the race.

The club have held preliminary talks with Bellingham’s intermediaries about a possible deal and could be about to go in with an offer in the January transfer window.

Liverpool have been working hard behind the scenes to try and build a strong relationship with the United target.

The article reports that the Merseyside club have made progress on the potential deal and could be about to break their club record signing.

Real Madrid, Man City and Chelsea have also registered their interest in the midfielder but are not in pole position to sign him.

Champions League qualification will be crucial for any team to land the 19-year-old with his father, Mark Bellingham being a huge influence in the footballer’s career.

The article concludes by mentioning that Dortmund will allow him to leave in January although a summer move seems more likely.

They have failed to progress with contract talks with his current deal expiring in June 2025.

Bellingham’s current valuation is more than £100million and it is likely to increase should he perform well at the World Cup in Qatar.

