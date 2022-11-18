Malo Gusto: Manchester United eye Olympique Lyonnais right back



Manchester United are reportedly interested in Olympique Lyonnais right back Malo Gusto.

According to Fichajes, top European clubs like Real Madrid, Man United, Chelsea, AC Milan, Juventus and FC Barcelona are monitoring the situation surrounding the 19 year old.

Madrid and Barca are said to have a strong interest, with the latter having to deal with financial fair play.

Los Blancos are looking for a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal, and Gusto fits the bill perfectly.

United are said to be close to selling Aaron Wan-Bissaka and will want to get a new right back to give competition to Diogo Dalot.

The Portuguese has had a fantastic season so far and looks likely to retain his starting place.

In one of his post-match interviews, Erik ten Hag made it clear that a club like United needs quality depth in the full back position.

United could look at Gusto as an exciting option.

The Frenchman is a dynamic, aggressive full back who is highly technical.

He would fit United’s possession-based game well and could add quality depth to the squad.

The report goes on mention the price:

“As for its price, it stands at €20 million ( € 15 million as a minimum).”

“That is to say, a more than the reasonable price in the times that run in the transfer market.”