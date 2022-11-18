Manchester United issues club statement in regard to Cristiano Ronaldo



Manchester United has issued a club statement in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan, aired this week.

The statement reads “Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview.

“We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion.”

Ronaldo conducted the unsanctioned interview with the celebrity reporter this week in which he criticised the club, the manager, the young players, former players and fans.

As reported here previously, the club has disputed accusations such as the fact that he was not believed over his child being hospitalised with bronchitis, and of club facilities not having been upgraded since his previous period at the club.

Other comments the player made have also been disputed, including those made about how he was about to sign for Manchester City before Sir Alex Ferguson persuaded him to come to Old Trafford.

City has claimed that this was also not true.

Ronaldo has made no secret of the fact he wants to leave the club and says he has “no respect” for manager Erik ten Hag.

He said in the interview “I don’t know, maybe it’s good for Manchester United, it’s good for me as well to have a new chapter.”

Legal experts have said United have “just cause” to terminate the 37 year old’s contract as the interview may have breached rules around trust and confidentiality.

Yesterday a video emerged of a huge mural of the player being removed from the stadium wall at Old Trafford.

This in itself suggests the club is going to do much more than penalise Ronaldo with a fine and today’s statement surely means that the player’s contract at Old Trafford is set to be terminated – or at least, that he has played his last game for the club.