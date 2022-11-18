Manchester United seeking to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract



Manchester United are exploring the possibility of cancelling Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract with the club.

That is according to reliable journalist Laurie Whitwell, who writes on The Athletic that the Red Devils are looking at possible legal action they might take in response to Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

In the interview, the Portugal star took aim at the club, his teammates, and the ownership at Old Trafford, burning bridges everywhere.

He even declared that he had “no respect” for United boss Erik ten Hag.

According to Whitwell, this has prompted the club to look into the possibility of terminating Ronaldo’s employment over breach of contract rules.

Under the rules of all Premier League playing contracts, players are not allowed to “write or say anything which is likely to bring the club… into disrepute… or cause damage to the club.”

It would certainly appear that Ronaldo’s comments fall under this breach, however United must now establish the extent of said breach.

They would then need to determine the possible actions available to them as they mount a response.

As per Whitwell, it would seem that the club will indeed terminate Ronaldo’s contract if they are able to prove that his breach warranted such an outcome.

And according to Rob Dawson of ESPN:

“Man United looking to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract following interview with Piers Morgan. Won’t be welcome back at Carrington after the World Cup and there could also be further legal action.”

Further litigation could involve Ronaldo losing more than just the £16m he is reportedly owed in wages were he to see out his deal to the end of the season.

And if he has indeed been instructed not to return to Carrington after the World Cup, it is very likely that Ronaldo has already played his last game for Manchester United.

