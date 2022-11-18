Manchester United’s Brazilian contingent treat themselves to supercars before trip to Qatar



Manchester United’s Antony and Casemiro splashed out on supercars before departing for Qatar. This World Cup will be Casemiro’s second outing for the Seleçao, while it will be the first for Antony.

Football’s grandest stage will be a special occasion for both stars as they search for Brazil’s elusive sixth title.

His and hers

While most mere mortals settle for his and hers bathrobes, Casemiro fancied something a little more luxurious.

The Brazilian parted ways with £430,000 to secure a supercar for himself and his missus (via The Sun). He gifted himself a £230,000 Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge and spoiled his wife, Anna Mariana, with a £200,000 21-plate Bentley Bentayga SUV.

The exotic cars were delivered to their Hale mansion in Cheshire on Wednesday afternoon. Casemiro wasn’t home to see the supercars in his driveway as preparations for the Brazil squad are underway.

However, the ex-Real Madrid man’s family was seen at the gate admiring the splendid sight as the cars arrived.

Casemiro hopes to return home to his luxury chariot as a World Cup winner.

His Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge goes 0-62mph in 4.5 seconds and has a top speed of 155mph. His wife, Anna’s Bentley, is built for the fast lane, traveling at speeds of up to 190mph and doing 0-60mph in just 3.8 seconds.

Man United ace Casemiro spends £430k on his & hers supercars ahead of World Cup https://t.co/ttVdvwC8is — The Sun – Man Utd (@SunManUtd) November 17, 2022

Antony treats himself before World Cup Tournament

Not to be outdone by his Brazilian counterpart and United teammate, Antony also treated himself to a supercar.

After an emotional celebration of his selection for the Brazil squad travelling to Qatar, the United trickster crowned the moment with an extravagant purchase.

The Manchester United winger opted to celebrate his induction to this year’s Selecao with a lavish £337,000 Lamborghini Aventador (via The Daily Mail).

Riccardo Leighton, who organised the purchase, shared multiple images on Instagram alongside star Antony. As a gesture of gratitude, the Brazilian ace gave a smiling Leighton a signed Manchester United shirt.

L'ailier de Manchester United, Antony, a acheté une Lamborghini Aventador pour 385 000 euros en l'honneur de sa convocation en équipe nationale brésilienne pour la Coupe du monde 2022. (Bola) pic.twitter.com/6CsmWhVYQT — 𝙕𝙀𝙎𝙋𝙊𝙍𝙏 (@dyesbro) November 18, 2022

Brazil’s boss, Tite, and his 2022 side will face Serbia on Thursday in their World Cup opener. Later, the Seleçao will come up against Switzerland and Cameroon.