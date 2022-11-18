Picture: Alejandro Garnacho causes a stir on social media by liking controversial tweet



Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho has caused a stir on social media with his latest interaction.

The Argentine liked a controversial tweet that suggested he was not called up to the Argentina national team Qatar World Cup squad due to his Spanish heritage.

The Argentina squad has been hit with a few injuries with just two days left until the start of the tournament, with Nicolas Gonzalez and Joaquin Correa sent back home after being deemed not fit enough to carry on.

A report suggested that Garnacho was poised for a late call-up after his heroics with the Red Devils in recent weeks.

The 18-year-old scored in the Europa League against Real Sociedad and spared United’s blushes with a goal in the last minute of the game against Fulham.

However, Lionel Scaloni overlooked the United starlet and instead opted for Atletico Madrid’s Angel Correa and Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada.

When the news broke and it became clear that Garnacho had missed out, a Twitter user took to the platform to express his frustration at the teenager’s snubbing.

He wrote, “They did not call up Garnacho because he is Spanish.” Garnacho liked this Twitter post via his official account. He later unliked it but not before hawk-eyed fans spotted it.

Alejandro Garnacho likes a tweet saying he wasn't called up for Argentina because he is Spanish👇🤔 pic.twitter.com/iWzuvo7ajb — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) November 17, 2022

Garnacho was born in Spain and even represented the country at the U-18s level. He came through the ranks at Atletico Madrid before United swooped in for him and procured his services.

Garnacho is right to feel aggrieved, though it’s also understandable why Scaloni opted for more experienced players over the raw winger.

Hopefully, Garnacho uses the World Cup break to entrench himself further into Erik ten Hag’s plans. A stunning report detailed how the Argentine had beaten all the odds to break into the first team.

In the absence of all the big hitters, he has an opportunity to secure his place when club football returns.

