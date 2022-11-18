Statistics show majority of Manchester United fans don’t want to see Cristiano Ronaldo play for club again

According to a survey conducted by The Athletic, 88% of subscribers who are Manchester United fans do not want to see Cristiano Ronaldo play for them again after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

The interview, which aired on Wednesday and Thursday, has caused quite the stir in recent days as Ronaldo claimed the club had betrayed him and said he had no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.

After concluding his interview, saying “I think the fans should know the truth… I love Manchester United, I love the fans, they’re always on my side,” it would now appear those fans have turned against him.

According to The Athletic’s survey, over 90% of fans can’t see how Ronaldo is able to justify feeling betrayed by the club.

Over 80% think his contract should be terminated. Today it has been reported that these fans may get their wish as United seek legal advice on the matter.

Undeniably, Ronaldo is one of the greatest players of all time and he scored 24 goals for the club last season but over 72% of those surveyed say United made a mistake in re-signing him in 2021.

This comes on the back of surveys conducted in Portugal in which the normally insanely loyal Portuguese public only narrowly voted in favour of his actions.

It was reported that Ronaldo tried to leave the club in summer after United failed to qualify for the Champions League this season but no suitable club came forward for the Portuguese international.

His damning interview has caused drama at the club and disrupted all those connected to United, both past and current players. But it is not the first time his attitude has made the headlines.

After refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham and leaving a game early, Ten Hag punished the forward but upon his return made him the captain.

According to The Athletic, the manager has apparently told the club hierarchy that he’d be happy to see Ronaldo move on as he believes the team will be stronger without the distraction.

After an incredible career at United, over 84% believe Ronaldo has damaged his legacy.

With the majority of the squad focusing on playing for their country, with the World Cup just two days away, Ronaldo could find himself club-less mid-tournament.