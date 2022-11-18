Victor Lindelof set to spend his World Cup time off volunteering with Gambian kids



Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof will spend his time off during the World Cup period volunteering in the Gambia.

The defender failed to book his place at Qatar 2022 with his native Sweden.

This was despite reaching the play off final and dominating Poland. The Swedes eventually lost 2-0, and therefore Lindelof will only look on at events in Qatar.

But as reported in Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen, the United man will make the most of the break in his schedule.

He and his wife will be heading to the Gambia for a field trip, working with kids, after a short holiday.

Lindelof will be visiting the African country in his role with UNICEF, and told the Swedish football outlet of his plans.

“I’m off for ten to twelve days and then I’m going to Gambia with Unicef. I’m going there on Sunday and will be there for a few days”, said the 28 year old.

“My wife and I are going on a field trip with UNICEF. We are ambassadors and will go down and see how they work. We have been trying to make it happen for quite some time. We started working together just before Covid and then the pandemic came and then we couldn’t travel. Now that we missed the World Cup, I got the chance to get some time off and then we’re taking the opportunity to do it”, he went on to explain.

Lindelof, who is captain of his national side, will then rejoin his Manchester United teammates who were also left behind.

And with 16 of his fellow Red Devils stars playing in this winters tournament, the club have given the remaining players some much needed time off.

But Lindelof’s passion for his charity work in supporting underprivileged children, means it won’t be all down time for the player who joined United five seasons ago.

“It will be a lot of fun. I’m looking forward to it and it will be interesting to see how people work there and what they can do to help”, the 28 year old went on to say.

“You always want to help. I am in a position where I can do good things and raise different topics. Same for my wife. When we have the time, we want to do it. For me it is also important, since I have not been on a field trip, to go down and see where the money goes and how people work there to help”, he said passionately.

The interview went on to ask Lindelof his thoughts on the current Ronaldo saga, but as cool as ever, the Iceman refused to make any comments on the situation.

