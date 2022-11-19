Alejandro Garnacho all set for new bumper deal which increases wages by 10 times



Manchester United’s November fixtures included a must-win Europa League group fixture as well as one Carabao Cup tie and two difficult Premier League fixtures.

The Red Devils ended up securing three impressive wins and the main architect of those wins was rising star Alejandro Garnacho.

The 18-year-old scored his first senior goal against Real Sociedad in the Europa League as the Reds secured a 1-0 win to progress through to the knockout stages of the competition.

Garnacho’s stock continues to rise

The United academy graduate followed up that display by becoming the youngest United star to record two assists in the same game during United’s impressive 4-2 Carabao Cup win over Aston Villa.

His next performance was the most impressive of the lot. He came on as a substitute against high-flying Fulham with his side failing to unlock a stubborn defence.

With practically the last kick of the match, Garnacho scored to send the away support crazy as United went into the six-week World Cup break with a morale-boosting victory.

*Garnacho Transfer Rumours*

🔴🔴🔴Manchester United are preparing a new contract worth £50,000 per week for Alejandro Garnacho, as Daily Star said.

🔴🔴🔴Manchester United are preparing a new contract worth £50,000 per week for Alejandro Garnacho, as Daily Star said.

The 18-year-old currently earns £5,000-a-week at the club.

And he was rightfully adjudged as the Player of the Month with many calling for his inclusion in the Argentina squad for the World Cup.

His stock is at an all-time high and United and Erik ten Hag are aware of this fact. There have been reports that Barcelona are trying to get their hands on United’s latest superstar-in-the-making.

And now, The Daily Star have exclusively claimed that United are close to agreeing a bumper new contract with the winger’s representatives.

Garnacho currently earns £5,000-a-week at Old Trafford and the new deal will see the Madrid-born player increase his wages by 900 per cent and earn 10 times more.

New bumper deal to be signed before 2022 ends

That salary will skyrocket to a whopping £50,000 a week with Ten Hag having greenlit the extension. Attitude issues were mentioned as the reason behind the player not making too many early season appearances.

But now that those have been cleared up and the player is well on his way to become a regular in the starting XI, the 20time English league champions are hopeful of concluding their business by the end of this year.

“Negotiations are well underway with Garnacho’s representatives and the United hierarchy are optimistic they will be successfully completed before the end of the year,” the report mentioned.

Garnacho is expected to sign a new five-year deal and the deal will include incremental pay increases built into it.

Fans will be excited with this latest development as most people have high hopes from the youngster and believe he can go on to become a world beater.

