Bayern Munich refuse to allow Manchester United target Benjamin Pavard to leave in January



Manchester United’s January transfer window business was not expected to be too extensive with a right-back and a back-up striker high on the list.

While the hunt for a striker might have to change considering what might happen to Cristiano Ronaldo after his incendiary interview with Piers Morgan, the right-back issue has been a long-standing one.

New manager Erik ten Hag has spoken of the need to buy a backup due to the additional workload placed on current incumbent Diogo Dalot.

Right back hunt

The Portuguese full-back has started all games except for the Fulham game where he was suspended after having accrued five yellow cards.

So low were the Dutchman’s options that he had to play left-back Tyrell Malacia in that position. The former Ajax boss does not seem to rate Aaron Wan-Bissaka at all.

Once a favourite under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he first lost his place under former interim manager Ralf Rangnick before being deemed not good enough for his style by Ten Hag.

Wan-Bissaka looks to be on his way out with former club Crystal Palace close to bringing him back to the club in January.

And that has meant a need to recruit in the troublesome position. Out of a lot of names mentioned, Bayern Munich star Benjamin Pavard was one of the favourites.

He was reportedly a summer target of the club and he had recently admitted his desire to move to pastures new in search of a new challenge having won almost all there is to win in Bavaria.

Bayern refuse to sell in January

As reported by The Peoples Person, the Frenchman had spoken about his admiration of the Serie A and did not rule out a future move there.

According to SPORT1, “Pavard’s statements were not well received by the Bayern bosses. They are irritated and do not understand why he is going public with it at this point in time.”

Bayern plan to have a word with the defender post the World Cup in a bid to understand his current situation.

However as things stand, “Pavard should stay at least until the end of the season, selling in the January transfer window is out of the question.”

The report mentions that “Bayern do not want to jeopardize their ambitious goals (championship, cup, Champions League) and give up top performers, they know about the versatility and reliability of the ex-Stuttgarter, who has played 87 percent of all games (1431 minutes) this season.”

