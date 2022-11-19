Chelsea ready to sign Cristiano Ronaldo if he leaves Manchester United



Chelsea are reportedly ready to sign Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo if he leaves the club in January.

According to Simon Mullock (The Mirror), the Blues have made a dramatic u-turn and are willing to land the Five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Last summer, Chelsea had been heavily linked to Ronaldo, but according to reports, Thomas Tuchel was not keen on the idea.

It is well-known how big a fan Todd Boehly is of the Portuguese striker.

His commercial appeal alone is enough to earn the club millions in shirt sales.

The London club seems to have changed their stance and are now considering this signing.

Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan has not gone well with the club.

Man United are looking at terminating Ronaldo’s contract.

They released a statement last Thursday:

“Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview.”

“We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion.”

They have started the legal process towards a breach of contract allegation but are set to go through several procedures.

If they are successful, Ronaldo becomes a free agent and can go wherever he wishes.

Chelsea would be a good pick for the 37 year old. He gets to play Champions League football and does not have to relocate with his family.

It is to be seen what steps United take in dealing with this matter.