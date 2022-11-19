Luke Shaw reveals meaning behind Coco Pops tattoo



Manchester United’s Luke Shaw has surprisingly revealed he has the Coco Pops monkey tattooed on his left arm.

The England international is set to star under Gareth Southgate in Qatar as England look to end a 56 year drought.

Speaking on England’s YouTube channel, Shaw revealed the presence of the playful children’s cereal tattoo and how it is a tribute to his two-year-old son Reign.

Shaw said “my son is obsessed with Coco Pops, he has a lot of them in the morning, I thought it would be quite cool because he is interested in my tattoos.”

Luke Shaw explains heartwarming reason behind bizarre Coco Pops tattoo https://t.co/FVXkvZSXFE — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 18, 2022

The left back has earnt his way to the World Cup after recently finding a vein of form to solidify his position in Erik ten Hag’s United.

Having looked like he could fall behind new signing Tyrell Malacia in the pecking order, the 27 year old has returned to start the last seven Premier League matches.

With Ben Chilwell’s injury leaving Shaw as the only natural left back in the England squad, it is almost certain the United man will play a starring role in Qatar.

It is a role which will make supporters happy given the frequent criticism of Southgate’s defensive tactics.

But with Shaw’s ability on the ball to play out from the the back and create in the final third, England may see an increased efficiency in attack.

Despite the poor form last season, Shaw remains in the top 3% for assists from full backs in the top five European leagues.

England kick off their World Cup campaign against Iran on Monday and can been seen live on BBC.

United supporters will be sure to be following Shaw throughout the tournament in the hope he continues his rich form and remains injury free, especially the fellow Coco Pops connoisseurs.

